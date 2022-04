A Utica teenager is back home with parents after police say he tried to set a home on fire in East Utica. According to Utica Police, a resident who lived in the home on the 300 block of Kossuth Avenue witnessed a unknown teenager exiting the side his house. A few moments later, he could see and smell smoke coming from a hallway where the teen had just exited. Cops say the man, who lives there with several members of his family, made sure all were out of harms and out of the home before he chased down the teen and detained him until police arrived.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO