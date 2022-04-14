Daily Log 4.13.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 13th, 2022
Type #
Date & Time
04/13/202209:02
INCIDENT22002489
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
FAWCETT ST
Items were stolen from a business located on Fawcett Street.
04/13/202209:41
INCIDENT22002490
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
PARKER ST
A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Parker Street.
04/13/202209:55
INCIDENT22002493
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
CHAUNCY ST
A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Chauncy Street.
04/13/202210:53
INCIDENT22002494
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
BROADWAY
A Broadway resident reports vandalism and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
04/13/202212:20
INCIDENT22002496
B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26
ROBERTS RD
A car was broken into on Roberts Road.
04/13/202212:26
INCIDENT22002499
IDENTITY FRAUD
PUTNAM AVE
A Putnam Avenue resident had his identity used to open up credit cards.
04/13/202212:47
INCIDENT22002497
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
CAMBRIDGE ST
A Cambridge business reports a breaking and entering during the night time and Larceny.
04/13/202213:17
INCIDENT22002498
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police received notification of malicious destruction to a property.
04/13/202214:29
INCIDENT22002502
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGE ST
Clothes were stolen from the laundry mat at Cambridge Street.
04/13/202214:39
INCIDENT22002503
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
HOWARD ST
A Cambridge resident reported malicious destruction of his vehicle.
04/13/202215:25
INCIDENT22002504
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
CHILD ST
A Cambridge resident reported he was the victim of an online scam.
04/13/202215:36
INCIDENT22002506
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
LANDSDOWNE ST
A Cambridge resident reported that her tricycle was vandalized.
04/13/202216:31
INCIDENT22002507
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
Cambridge Police responded to Alewife Brook Parkway for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle operator that was backing up in a parking lot. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.
04/13/202216:52
INCIDENT22002508
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
LOWELL ST
A Cambridge resident that she was the victim of a hit and run crash causing property damage.
04/13/202218:01
INCIDENT22002509
ASSAULT C265 S13A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a call on Massachusetts Avenue for an assault.
04/13/202218:29
INCIDENT22002511
LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cambridge Street. As a result of this stop, a resident of Somerville will be summoned to the Cambridge District Court for operating a motor vehicle on a public way with a suspended license and number plates violation for not attaching a front license plate to his Massachusetts registered vehicle after being issued two license plates by the RMV.
04/13/202218:53
INCIDENT22002510
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A resident came into the Central Square substation and told Cambridge Police that his phone was stolen.
04/13/202219:40
INCIDENT22002512
A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A
NORFOLK ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Norfolk Street residence for a report of an aggravated assault and battery between two individuals known to each other. As a result, one person was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital.
04/13/202221:19
INCIDENT22002514
IDENTITY FRAUD
CONCORD AVE
A Cambridge resident reported that her identity was compromised for a purchase of airline tickets.
04/13/202223:09
INCIDENT22002517
A&B C265 S13A
DEWOLFE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the area of Mt. Auburn Street at Dunster Street for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, a resident of North Kingstown Rhode Island will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court for Simple Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.
