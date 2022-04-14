ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Daily Log 4.13.2022

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0f9CpqBl00

Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 13th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

04/13/202209:02

INCIDENT22002489

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

FAWCETT ST

Items were stolen from a business located on Fawcett Street.

04/13/202209:41

INCIDENT22002490

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PARKER ST

A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Parker Street.

04/13/202209:55

INCIDENT22002493

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CHAUNCY ST

A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Chauncy Street.

04/13/202210:53

INCIDENT22002494

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

BROADWAY

A Broadway resident reports vandalism and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

04/13/202212:20

INCIDENT22002496

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

ROBERTS RD

A car was broken into on Roberts Road.

04/13/202212:26

INCIDENT22002499

IDENTITY FRAUD

PUTNAM AVE

A Putnam Avenue resident had his identity used to open up credit cards.

04/13/202212:47

INCIDENT22002497

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

CAMBRIDGE ST

A Cambridge business reports a breaking and entering during the night time and Larceny.

04/13/202213:17

INCIDENT22002498

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police received notification of malicious destruction to a property.

04/13/202214:29

INCIDENT22002502

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

Clothes were stolen from the laundry mat at Cambridge Street.

04/13/202214:39

INCIDENT22002503

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

HOWARD ST

A Cambridge resident reported malicious destruction of his vehicle.

04/13/202215:25

INCIDENT22002504

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CHILD ST

A Cambridge resident reported he was the victim of an online scam.

04/13/202215:36

INCIDENT22002506

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

LANDSDOWNE ST

A Cambridge resident reported that her tricycle was vandalized.

04/13/202216:31

INCIDENT22002507

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police responded to Alewife Brook Parkway for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle operator that was backing up in a parking lot. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

04/13/202216:52

INCIDENT22002508

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

LOWELL ST

A Cambridge resident that she was the victim of a hit and run crash causing property damage.

04/13/202218:01

INCIDENT22002509

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a call on Massachusetts Avenue for an assault.

04/13/202218:29

INCIDENT22002511

LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cambridge Street. As a result of this stop, a resident of Somerville will be summoned to the Cambridge District Court for operating a motor vehicle on a public way with a suspended license and number plates violation for not attaching a front license plate to his Massachusetts registered vehicle after being issued two license plates by the RMV.

04/13/202218:53

INCIDENT22002510

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident came into the Central Square substation and told Cambridge Police that his phone was stolen.

04/13/202219:40

INCIDENT22002512

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

NORFOLK ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Norfolk Street residence for a report of an aggravated assault and battery between two individuals known to each other. As a result, one person was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital.

04/13/202221:19

INCIDENT22002514

IDENTITY FRAUD

CONCORD AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that her identity was compromised for a purchase of airline tickets.

04/13/202223:09

INCIDENT22002517

A&B C265 S13A

DEWOLFE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Mt. Auburn Street at Dunster Street for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, a resident of North Kingstown Rhode Island will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court for Simple Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Itemlive.com

Police log: 4-18-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department The post Police log: 4-18-22 appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
fcfreepress

Motorcycle accident results in flyout

A motorcycle accident in Hamilton Township Thursday afternoon resulted in a flyout with a medivac helicopter taking the driver to a regional trauma center for treatment. Franklin Fire Company first responders arrived on the scene at Theodore and Elizabeth Drives at 4:14 p.m. There they found a motorcycle on its...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

19
Followers
918
Post
623
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy