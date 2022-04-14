Daily Log 4.13.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 13th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

04/13/202209:02

INCIDENT22002489

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

FAWCETT ST

Items were stolen from a business located on Fawcett Street.

04/13/202209:41

INCIDENT22002490

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PARKER ST

A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Parker Street.

04/13/202209:55

INCIDENT22002493

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CHAUNCY ST

A catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked on Chauncy Street.

04/13/202210:53

INCIDENT22002494

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

BROADWAY

A Broadway resident reports vandalism and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

04/13/202212:20

INCIDENT22002496

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

ROBERTS RD

A car was broken into on Roberts Road.

04/13/202212:26

INCIDENT22002499

IDENTITY FRAUD

PUTNAM AVE

A Putnam Avenue resident had his identity used to open up credit cards.

04/13/202212:47

INCIDENT22002497

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

CAMBRIDGE ST

A Cambridge business reports a breaking and entering during the night time and Larceny.

04/13/202213:17

INCIDENT22002498

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police received notification of malicious destruction to a property.

04/13/202214:29

INCIDENT22002502

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

Clothes were stolen from the laundry mat at Cambridge Street.

04/13/202214:39

INCIDENT22002503

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

HOWARD ST

A Cambridge resident reported malicious destruction of his vehicle.

04/13/202215:25

INCIDENT22002504

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

CHILD ST

A Cambridge resident reported he was the victim of an online scam.

04/13/202215:36

INCIDENT22002506

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

LANDSDOWNE ST

A Cambridge resident reported that her tricycle was vandalized.

04/13/202216:31

INCIDENT22002507

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police responded to Alewife Brook Parkway for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle operator that was backing up in a parking lot. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital.

04/13/202216:52

INCIDENT22002508

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

LOWELL ST

A Cambridge resident that she was the victim of a hit and run crash causing property damage.

04/13/202218:01

INCIDENT22002509

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a call on Massachusetts Avenue for an assault.

04/13/202218:29

INCIDENT22002511

LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90 S23

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cambridge Street. As a result of this stop, a resident of Somerville will be summoned to the Cambridge District Court for operating a motor vehicle on a public way with a suspended license and number plates violation for not attaching a front license plate to his Massachusetts registered vehicle after being issued two license plates by the RMV.

04/13/202218:53

INCIDENT22002510

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident came into the Central Square substation and told Cambridge Police that his phone was stolen.

04/13/202219:40

INCIDENT22002512

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

NORFOLK ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Norfolk Street residence for a report of an aggravated assault and battery between two individuals known to each other. As a result, one person was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital.

04/13/202221:19

INCIDENT22002514

IDENTITY FRAUD

CONCORD AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that her identity was compromised for a purchase of airline tickets.

04/13/202223:09

INCIDENT22002517

A&B C265 S13A

DEWOLFE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Mt. Auburn Street at Dunster Street for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, a resident of North Kingstown Rhode Island will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court for Simple Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.