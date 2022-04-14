ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Police Investigating Reported Sexual Assault in Porter Square Area

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 3 days ago
Cambridge Police detectives are investigating a report that a 47-year-old Somerville woman was physically and sexually assaulted near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center at 1815 Massachusetts Avenue on Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m. The survivor reported she was walking down Roseland Street towards Massachusetts Avenue when she felt someone quickly approach her. After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks. When she turned around to confront the suspect, he ran away. Unfortunately, the survivor was not able to obtain a description for the suspect.

The Cambridge Police are actively investigating this incident and seeking to locate any potential evidence associated with this report. If any residents, businesses or people who travel or visit the area have any video or information, particularly around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, please call 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send tips via email, visit http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips. In the meantime, Cambridge Police will continue to provide enhanced attention to the area.

