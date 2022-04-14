ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ranking the 10 best second-round draft picks in Bears history

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P48nE_0f9CmuKM00

Heading into the 2022 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears won’t have a first-round selection for the third time in the last four years. The Bears traded their 2022 first-round pick (No. 7) to the New York Giants to move up to draft quarterback Justin Fields last year.

But Chicago does have a pair of second-round picks at No. 39 and No. 48 overall, following the Khalil Mack trade, which gives new general manager Ryan Poles a chance to nab two top-50 players.

When looking at the Bears’ history of second-round picks, there’s certainly been some franchise-setters in the mix. That includes two (soon to be three) Hall of Famers. While Chicago would certainly love to have a first-round selection, Poles could find some significant contributors with his two second-rounders.

From Devin Hester to Charles Tillman to Mike Singletary, we’re ranking the 10 best second-round selections in Bears history:

10

FB Matt Suhey (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqVCM_0f9CmuKM00
USA TODAY Sports

Fullback Matt Suhey played all 10 NFL seasons with the Bears, where he rushed for 2,946 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 260 catches for 2,113 yards and five scores. Suhey was part of the 1985 Super Bowl team and earned honors on the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time list.

9

WR Alshon Jeffery (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lB4q3_0f9CmuKM00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery ranks third on the Bears’ all-time receiving list in receiving yards (4,549), seventh in catches (304) and ninth in touchdowns (26). He’s one of just five wideouts in franchise history that’s recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Jeffery earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 after 89 receptions for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns.

8

S Mike Brown (2000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kICMw_0f9CmuKM00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Mike Brown, a ballhawking safety that had a knack for making plays, spent nine seasons with Chicago (2000-08). Simply put, the Bears were better when he was on the field. Brown recorded 20 interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns, the second most in franchise history. He earned First-Team All Pro honors in 2001 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2005. Unfortunately for Brown, he battled injuries during the final five years of his career.

7

S Richie Petitbon (1959)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCqWa_0f9CmuKM00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Richie Petitbon, who played 10 years with the Bears from 1959-68, was a key member of the Bears’ 1963 championship team. Petitbon was voted to the Pro Bowl four times (1962-63, 1966-67) and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod in 1963 after an eight-interception season. He was also named to the 100 greatest Bears of All-Time.

6

FB Rick Casares (1954)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDGwo_0f9CmuKM00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback Rick Casares, who played with the Bears from 1955-64, was another key member of the 1963 championship team. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. Casares was also a First-Team All-Pro in 1956, when he led the league in rushing with 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns. Casares retired as the team’s all-time leading rusher (5,657 yards), a record that would be broken by the great Walter Payton in 1984.

5

RB Matt Forte (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wa9Vp_0f9CmuKM00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In a long line of great running backs, Matt Forte established himself as one of the Bears’ best of all-time. Forte spent his first eight seasons with Chicago (2008-15), and he finds himself second to the legendary Walter Payton in several categories — rushing yards (8,602), receiving yards by a running back (4,116), yards from scrimmage (12,718), and 100-yard rushing games (24) to name a few. Forte, who led the team in rushing for eight straight years, was voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2011 and 2013).

4

CB Charles Tillman (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iyeuw_0f9CmuKM00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cornerback Charles Tillman, who played 12 seasons with the Bears (2003-14), perfected the art of punching the ball out, dubbed the Peanut Punch. He forced 42 fumbles during that span, including a career-high 10 in 2012. Tillman was an integral part of a dominant defense that helped lead Chicago to a Super Bowl in 2006. He has 36 career interceptions, the most by a cornerback in franchise history. Tillman was named a First-Team All Pro (2012) and was voted to the Pro Bowl twice (2011, 2012).

3

KR Devin Hester (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCAMR_0f9CmuKM00
Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, established himself as the greatest return specialist of all-time. He’s a three-time first-team All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler and left a lasting impact on the return game. Hester has more punt return touchdowns than anyone in NFL history with 14, and his 20 total non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history. He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team for both the 2000s and 2010s. Hester was a finalist for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, but he didn’t make the cut. But it’s only a matter of time before he gets in.

2

LB Bill George (1951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xreh9_0f9CmuKM00
David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have a deep history of great linebackers, and Bill George is near the top of the list. George, who played 14 years with the Bears (1952-65), is known for inventing the middle linebacker position. He’s an eight-time First-Team All-Pro (1955-61, 1963) and eight-time Pro Bowler (1954-61). George was also an integral part of that 1963 championship team. He was voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1950s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.

1

LB Mike Singletary (1981)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpNYG_0f9CmuKM00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Mike Singletary is also part of the rich history of Bears linebackers, and he was an integral member of the 1985 Bears defense. Singletary played 12 seasons in Chicago (1981-92) and was elected to 10 Pro Bowls, which is the most in franchise history. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988, was a seven-time First-Team All-Pro and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s. Singletary was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Seattle Seahawks re-sign veteran quarterback

It’s a new era for the Seattle Seahawks, who traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The team looks set on a full rebuild going forward as it will be the first time since 2011 that they will not have Wilson under center to start the season.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
US News and World Report

AP Source: Colts Solidify Secondary by Signing Gilmore

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Hosting 1 QB Prospect Before Draft

The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft giving them near-limitless options to address their many needs. But the Detroit Lions have apparently decided to do their diligence on one top QB prospect as well. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions held...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: Weatherford a Good Under the Radar Pick

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Sterling Weatherly is an under-the-radar pick who would fit in well with the Chicago Bears. As we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears look to tighten their big board. General manager Ryan Poles is finalizing his plans for the draft. It is his first one running one and he wants to take a good first step.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

Howie Roseman's Secret Weapon in the NFL Draft

In Roob's Observations: Howie Roseman's secret weapon in the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Trying to understand Howie’s plan, a crazy Bryce Brown stat, a Dallas Goedert prediction and the most anonymous Eagle in history. That’s just a taste of what’s in store for you in this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Yardbarker

Darius Philon Visits With Raiders as Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the defensive line a priority this offseason, what with adding edge rusher Chandler Jones and signing Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension. Now, it seems Las Vegas is attempting to keep another one of its men in the trenches as part of its rotation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Turns out the Broncos have 9 draft picks, not 8

When the league announced the order for the 2022 NFL draft last month, they officially said the Denver Broncos had eight picks. After that, Broncos general manager George Paton said on more than one occasion that the team had nine picks. Broncos Wire assumed Paton was just misspeaking. In hindsight, that was a silly assumption given how diligent Paton is in the draft process.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now have one less pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Well, we thought the Detroit Lions were going to have nine picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft but that will not be the case. Chris Burke of The Athletic has confirmed that the Lions do not hold the No. 234 overall pick as we thought they did as it is the property of the Denver Broncos by virtue of the Trinity Benson trade that took place just before the start of the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pro Bowler#American Football#The New York Giants#Hall Of Famers#Poles#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: First players drafted by position

Malik Willis (-180) Kenneth Walker III (+240) Brian Robinson Jr. (+3000) Bernhard Raimann (+10000) Derek Stingley Jr. (+280) Want some action on the 2022 NFL Draft? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!. If...
NFL
FanSided

Top Pass Rushers for Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft

Currently, the Atlanta Falcons hold the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While there are many needs that must be addressed in the draft. For example, the Falcons traded away longtime QB Matt Ryan and WR Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season. To me, you can draft a first-round WR talent in the second round and QB is not an immediate need.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy