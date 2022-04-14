ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

LeeTran offering free rides on April 23 in recognition of Earth Day

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County Transit, LeeTran, will offer free rides on all fixed-route buses for Try Transit Day on Saturday, April 23, in recognition of Earth Day. Try Transit Day is intended to increase ridership by raising awareness of the...

www.winknews.com

WTNH

Free bus rides available starting April 1 as part of gas tax holiday

(WTNH) – If gas prices have you down, the state is now offering up free bus rides. Starting April 1, you can now go anywhere the bus travels to without having to pay a dime. It’s all part of the new gas tax holiday law. Transportation leaders are hoping it does a couple of things […]
TRAFFIC
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Metro Offering Free Rides

Metro is offering free rides this week due to high gas prices. This is a good look. People can give their car a rest for a second. Via Fox19 According to a news release, all Cincinnati Metro and Access routes will be fare-free for a week-long period in March. The fare-free rides will begin Sunday, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WINKNEWS.com

Affordable Cape Coral housing becoming a thing of the past

A housing crisis is getting worse in Southwest Florida’s largest city. On Friday, only eight houses in Cape Coral cost under $300,000. On Monday, realtors said that number was five. If you’re looking to buy a home in Cape Coral, it may feel more like the hunger games.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
Bristol Times

SCORE Bucks offering five free webinars in April

SCORE Bucks County is offering five free webinars in April in a continued effort to keep the local business community informed. “Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business” takes place April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Geared for new or existing small nonprofits, this webinar provides participants with insight on all the normal financial, operational, fundraising and regulatory issues that all small organizations deal with. Led by SCORE Bucks County certified mentor Joe Lutes, the session covers the following topics: the importance of management reporting; why boards and fundraising go hand in hand; staying compliant with taxes and regulations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KTAL

The People’s Promise offers free rides to voting polls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting continues through Saturday for the March 26 Louisiana Open Municipal Primary Election and a local activist group wants citizens to know they have a ride to the polls if they need one. “Ride with Breka to the Polls” is a joint effort between...
CADDO PARISH, LA
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Next Gen 911 services now active with picture and video ability

On the 35th anniversary of 911 in Lee County, leaders announced the Next Generation 911 technology for improved location services when placing a 911 call is now active. The upgrade will also mean that residents and visitors soon will be able to send pictures and video through text-to-911 services to help emergency responders.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to discuss loosening storm shutter regulations

We are now 49 days away from the official start of hurricane season, and the rules for keeping up your storm shutters may be determined by whether you are a seasonal resident or a full-time one. City leaders in Cape Coral are meeting Wednesday to discuss new regulations. The new...
CAPE CORAL, FL
TravelNoire

Face Mask Travel Requirement On Public Transportation And Transportation Hubs Extended Until May 3

Not such great news has surfaced for those who think that the face mask mandate requirement for public transportation should be lifted or believe that this rule is still necessary. The Biden administration announced this Thursday that wearing masks in airports, planes, buses and trains is still mandatory until May 3. The face mask travel requirement was scheduled to expire on April 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH

