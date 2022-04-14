ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five years after disappearance, pregnant mother, unborn child added to homicide count

By Brandi Proctor
Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost five years after the disappearance of a pregnant Baltimore woman, the case has been officially upgraded from missing persons to a homicide investigation. In February the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced murder charges against the father of Akia Eggleston's unborn child, 41-year-old Michael...

