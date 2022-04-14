ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

Fort Stockton man pleads guilty to drug and weapon charges

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

ALPINE, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – One Fort Stockton man is facing jail time for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Court records show that on December 5th of 2021, 27-year-old Tristian William Zly was seen in a heated argument with a woman in his car outside of a Fort Stockton home. Police officers were called to the scene to de-escalate the situation and when they approached Zly’s vehicle they saw a 30-round firearm sticking out of his pocket.

Upon finding the gun on Zly, police went on to search the vehicle and they found a 9-millimeter gun and a plastic bag containing 299.3 grams of pure methamphetamine.

With further investigation, police found out that Zly had previously been convicted of a felony and he had the gun illegally.

According to court documents, Zly pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

For his drug charge, Zly will face up to a minimum of 10 years and a 5-year minimum sentence for the firearm charge.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

