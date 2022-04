HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School District announced Monday that Haven Grade School kindergarten teacher Cori Krol has been awarded the third quarter Impact Award. Cori’s forward thinking and willingness to go above and beyond in her duties positively impacts the Haven school district, according to her nomination. It also stated that Krol willingly gives counsel to any staff member in need of motivation, ideas in addressing challenging behavior, and is a sounding board for ideas. Her positive relationships with staff, students, families, and communities make her a trusted voice that is utilized when mentoring, hiring, training, and guiding important initiatives.

HAVEN, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO