ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼

By Sammie Purcell
reporternewspapers.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunwoody residents are invited to give feedback about the future of Perimeter Center on April 30. This is the second community open house for Dunwoody’s Edge City 2.0 project, which is a collaborative project between the city and the Perimeter Community...

reporternewspapers.net

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
American News

Agendas for the week of April 18

Meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:. Consider the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting chronic nuisances and criminal activity public nuisances. Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding alcoholic beverages in parks and...
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy