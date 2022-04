A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO