Public Safety

Brooklyn subway attack suspect is jailed without bail

By TOM HAYS, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of people was jailed without bail Thursday as prosecutors told a judge he terrified all of New York City. Brought into a Brooklyn federal court without handcuffs, a subdued Frank James, 62,...

