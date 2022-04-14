5-year-old Illinois bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. There wasn’t much left of it after it fell to the ground. The bird you see in the nest is the only one that stayed. A second bird safely made it...
Avian flu can infect a bird's intestines and respiratory tract and can be passed through feces, nasal secretions, and saliva. The virus can also be spread when animals come into contact with surfaces contaminated by infected birds.
Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. A bald eagle was spotted having a...
Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
I think we've found a predator who is above bears on the food chain based on what was captured on a doorbell cam. A big bear jumps into a pig pen thinking he has an easy meal and immediately regrets it. There's a good reason why this video is trending...
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
Wouldn't you love to see a side-by-side comparison of crazy things spotted on the road in Wisconsin in Illinois? People are so quick to toss shade at Wisconsin for being Wisconsin yet a lot of Illinoisans drink their beer, buy their fireworks, and "head up north" for the weekend. In...
In a video caught by a Ring user in New Milford, Connecticut, two pigs battle a black bear after it climbs into their pen. In the video, viewers witness a black bear climbing up and over a fence to the pen of pigs Mary and Hammy. As the black bear...
The body of a woman found in Lake Michigan has been identified as missing transgender activist Elise Malary.Police in Evanston, Illinois, say they responded to a call after it was reported that a there was the body of a Black woman on the rocks.Malary’s body was pulled from the water just blocks from her apartment on Thursday and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to officials.Malary, 31, had not been seen since 9 March and was reported missing on 15 March.She was a prominent activist in the LGBTQ community and had left her job...
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
An angler’s state-record catch on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri almost didn’t happen. But when the weather forecast shifted in Jim Dain’s favor, he and his family ventured out to the lake for what would be a monumental day. Dain, from Pittsfield, Illinois, caught a...
How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
