ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Reward offered for information on 10-year-old double murder in Jupiter

By Lenny Cohen
cw34.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is still on for whoever killed two people in Jupiter, even after ten years. That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Miami

Lauderhill Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Nephew: Police

A 48-year-old Lauderhill man has been charged in the shooting death of his nephew. According to the arrest report, Robert Corry Osgood fired up to 15 shots during an argument on the afternoon of April 3. It happened about 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Court in...
LAUDERHILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Jupiter, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Murder#Pbso Dispatch
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSVN-TV

BSO investigates after 2 women found shot dead in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in North Lauderdale. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard, just after 9 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they found two women who had been shot at a townhouse complex. “On scene, emergency crews...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Police Release Names Those Killed In Broward Transit Bus Shooting, Jamal Meyers Charged

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. Court records show Meyers has an extensive arrest record. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Meyers fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

6 people shot at while driving in Broward County, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating after six people were shot at while driving in two separate vehicles Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News spotted an active police investigation on Stirling Road in Davie, but Davie police officers said the Pembroke Pines Police Department was the lead agency in the investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy