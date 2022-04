DELAFIELD (CBS 58)--It's "Wheel Talk! For Women by Women." This is the program Wheel & Sprocket is hosting this evening at its Delafield location. The event showcases lady empowerment through real pedal power. Organizers will cover topics like gearing up for the season and playing it safe on the roads. You know it's just a matter of time when the weather cooperate. And when the time comes, you should be ready.

DELAFIELD, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO