LAKEWOOD - The largest Orthodox Jewish yeshiva in the United States is expanding further onto 42 acres of land sold by Georgian Court University. Beth Medrash Govoha is an Orthodox Jewish institution with over 3,000 undergraduate students and another 4,100 men in graduate programs, or Kollel. Commonly known as Lakewood Yeshiva, it is the second-largest yeshiva in the world behind Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO