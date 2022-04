Beverly Mahone, a former Canton resident, started a TikTok challenge that involves words rather than dancing. The grandmother's typical TikTok videos start with a welcome from "Auntie Bev" and a grammar or history lesson in less than a minute. Her most popular video with 2.2 million views defines "pauciloquent," meaning someone of few words.

