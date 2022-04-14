ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyden, IA

Boyden Man Given Prison Time For Sexual Abuse Conviction

more1049.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange City, IA (KICD)– A Boyden man will spend up to four years in prison after being convicted of a sexual abuse-related charge. 30-year-old Damian Schouten...

more1049.com

