WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE)- Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the City of Woonsocket will raise the Ukrainian flag at all fire stations, police stations, and Market Square. The city will also host a special ceremony on Monday, March 21, at 4 p.m. at Market Square. The ceremony will feature Father Boris of the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Father Michael of the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church. Mayor Baldelli-Hunt and City officials will also join.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 29 DAYS AGO