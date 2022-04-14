ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hall Financial explains how to take advantage of a cash-out refinances

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 2 days ago

Home prices have been on the rise with a double-digit percentage increase in the past two years. Many homeowners are finding themselves in houses with a much higher value. So now is the perfect time to refinance...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired. My house is worth $216,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, April 11, 2022: Rates Rise

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates went up today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates climb. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also inched up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
NBC Miami

How is Cryptocurrency Taxed? Crypto and Financial Experts Explain

As the saying goes, nothing is certain but death and taxes, and as for the taxes part, crypto is no exception. Cryptocurrencies are not backed by a government or a central bank like the Federal Reserve but that doesn’t mean you can keep all the money you’ve made without paying taxes.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinance#Student Loans#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Hall Financial#Callhallfirst Com
Fortune

Only 18% of federal borrowers paid their student loans during the pause. That could make things complicated when payments restart

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepennyhoarder.com

How to Pay Off Student Loans Fast, No Matter How Much Money You Make

Whether you’re a recent college grad or you attended college years ago, there’s a good chance student loans have impacted you. The current American student loan debt burden is $1.75 trillion — with 11.1% being delinquent or in default. While mortgage debt has risen with inflation by...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bakersfield Californian

Home Buying Guide: Know your real estate financing options

The decision to buy a home is significant. Real estate is the biggest investment the average person will make in his or her lifetime, which underscores just how significant the home buying decision can be. The real estate experts at Zillow recently reported that the national median price of a...
REAL ESTATE
kmvt

Scammers take advantage of a rising interest in cryptocurrency

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cryptocurrency is an exciting new way to try your hand at investing. But with a lack of regulation, it’s also a way for scammers to take advantage of the unprepared. According to the Better Business Bureau, cryptocurrency scams have been prominent and on...
TWIN FALLS, ID
CNBC

Taking out insurance on financials

The time to buy insurance is when things are looking good, says trader Mike Khouw. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth and Tony Zhang.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HackerNoon

How Should Businesses Take Advantage of the Digital Era?

Because of their cloud architecture, contemporary security policies, agile corporate cultures, and the complete range of business-enabling technology (which they had implemented in previous years), organizations that had fully embraced the advantages of digital transformation were able to make quick modifications. Companies and NGOs who were behind in their digital activities had a difficult time adapting to the year's quickly shifting economic and social landscape. The advantages of digital transformation are being realized by organizations of all kinds. For organizations, it helps them to upgrade their outdated processes, expedite efficient procedures and boost security. More than two-thirds of boards of directors have increased their digital business activities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to a mid-2020 Gartner poll, and almost half expect to change their firms' business models as a consequence.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy