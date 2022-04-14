ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Videos show police rushing to aid of slain, wounded trick-or-treaters

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROWN POINT, Indiana — Body camera video played Tuesday in court showed Hammond police rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old who'd been fatally shot, applying a tourniquet to another wounded teen's leg and working with residents to hunt down a suspect after a Halloween shooting. Four men...

me
2d ago

Where’s all the outrage from blm over this? Ah that’s right black on black does not mean anything to them there buying large mansions with all those donations

