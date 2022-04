In Netflix’s Love Is Blind — a blatant ripoff of the long-running and, IMO, superior Lifetime series Married at First Sight — a bunch of people go on dates in “pods” where they speak to each other through walls and decide to marry strangers they have not yet seen or touched. If that wasn’t bonkers enough, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have leveled up the drama with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. In this new series, whose finale and reunion hit Netflix today, couples with one partner who’s pushing for marriage and another who’s not so sure are thrown together with other couples at a similar crossroads, then encouraged to pick one of the other people’s partners to live with (and potentially date) for three weeks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO