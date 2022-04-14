Performance art is horror in Crimes of the Future’s first trailer

Father Stu is the true-to-life story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long. Startattle.com – Father Stu 2022. This movie is an uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in an unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While working as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday School teacher. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, ultimately leading him to realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson & Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring countless others along the way.

