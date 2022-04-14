ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Sports: April showers bring plenty of cancellations

By Dana Balash
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school baseball and softball regular seasons started nearly three weeks ago and since then more than half the games were...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

WSVN-TV

SHOWERS RETURN AS SPRING OFFICIALLY BEGINS

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. Our afternoon high temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s making it feel more like late spring then late winter. It was a dry and beautiful day here in South Florida but some changes are headed our way and we could begin to see some of those changes as we had into late tonight and especially into early Sunday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI

First day of spring brings early showers to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Happy first day of spring!. Showers will linger today with cooler temperatures but the rain will clear this afternoon. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. Sunshine will fully return Monday. Highs will be back into the 60s. You...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered, Spring-Like Showers For Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend is the complete opposite from last weekend where we had snow and sub-zero wind chills. Scattered rain showers will be the trend today with above average highs in the low 60s then falling later tonight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) As the area of low-pressure passes, we will also have wind gusts near 30 mph at times. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will only pick up .25″-.50″ of rainfall through the day. Sunday morning there’s a brief, light wintry mix for the ridges and north of I-80. Little to no accumulation is expected and if there is a coating in the grassy surfaces, it’ll melt quick with sunshine coming out in the afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. Sunday is also the Spring Equinox which brings in the first day of astronomical Spring at 11:33 a.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Starting Monday (the first full day of Spring) there will be sunshine and mid 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday and then the better chance on Wednesday. It looks like temperatures will stay above normal through the end of the week. After that, we have a seasonable weekend ahead!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox11online.com

Spring arrives on a sunny note; plenty of precipitation to follow

(WLUK) -- Spring arrives on the calendar today as the vernal equinox takes place at 10:33 a.m. CDT, when the sun's rays are most centered over the equator, and it starts pushing into the northern latitudes for the next three months. Our total daylight is now surpassing 12 hours, as well, allowing for a net gain of more than three minutes each day through the end of this month.
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Showers Expected For Saturday, But Sunshine For The First Day of Spring!

Today in Spokane we will see increasing clouds and a calm wind. Overall, we'll see quiet conditions across the Inland Northwest with the daytime high in Spokane around 54 degrees. Tonight, the low will drop to the upper 30s. Our next system arrives on Saturday with widespread rain showers but precipitation amounts are expected to be around one tenth of an inch.
SPOKANE, WA
wmar2news

Spring Warmth & Showers

Can you hear the birds chirping in the air? It sounds like spring and feels like it too! Temperatures are warming up Monday 10 to 15 degrees! That puts us in the upper 60s instead of the mid 50s which is normal this time of year. Plus we have plenty of sunshine although a bit gusty at times thanks to high pressure moving in.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

The Baltimore Area Will Soon See Spring Showers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a perfect start to spring with temperature highs just shy of 70 degrees—but wet weather is around the corner. There was a lot of sunshine too.  Overnight, there were mainly clear skies with temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees milder than the previous night.   On Tuesday, Baltimore residents will expect sunshine mixed in with some clouds, particularly later in the day.  There will be more clouds at night. It will be a mild day with a temperature high in the mid-60s. On Wednesday, a frontal boundary will be moving closer to the region. which will increase the clouds and shower...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball Roundup: Rains' Cambree Oakes throws one-hitter

EMORY — Cambree Oakes tossed a one-hitter, leading the Rains LadyCats to a 7-1 win over Paris Chisum on Friday in a District 12-3A softball game. Oakes threw seven innings, allowing an unearned run with seven strikeouts and seven walks. Trista Conforto hit a three-run homer for the LadyCats...
EMORY, TX
NBC Connecticut

Clouds, Scattered Shower for the Start of Spring Sunday

Spring arrived today at 11:33 a.m. The weather for the first day of spring from some sun to start the day with clouds - and a few showers - to finish. A weak disturbance moved through the northeast today and it brought another frontal boundary through the state. That translated to an increase in clouds and a scattered shower by late day or evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Lingering showers before spring arrives

Some showers hanging on this evening before we dry out for Sunday. The rain and clouds clear out of the area while you're asleep tonight. Tonight's lows drop into the upper 30s. It will be a bit of a chilly start to your Sunday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Not much dry time this week with a parade of systems on the way

The new week will begin milder with highs in the mid 60s Monday; there will also be showers around, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We'll make a run at 70 Tuesday and conditions should remain dry. We warm into the mid 70s on a stiff southerly breeze Wednesday, and...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

It will be a warm but unsettled pattern this week

After a sunny end to the weekend, it will be time to switch from sunglasses to an umbrella. Monday will start with increasing clouds around daybreak. Temperatures will feel chilly in the 30s heading out the door. Warmer air is on the way this afternoon, with temperatures rising to a high in the 60s. Scattered showers will be around from time to time.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

The weekend starts damp; a chilly Easter Sunday forecast

A cold front will slowly sag across the area during the first half of the day Saturday and light rain will be accompanied by temperatures settling into the lower 40s. The damp weather will wind down by early afternoon and sunshine will gradually break through as the afternoon wears on. After a mild and windy end to the work week, temperatures will be no higher than 50 Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Fantastic Thursday afternoon Forecast

Temperatures will fall back towards the upper 40’s early Thursday morning with a cold front moving through the Valley. A few chances for rain will remain possible until about daybreak. Once the rain wraps up the rest of the forecast is looking fantastic. Temperatures will rise to another above average high in the low 60’s. The afternoon will be filled with plenty of sunshine with a gusty breeze at times.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Chilly weekend with more rain coming this week

If you head out the door today, make sure you grab the umbrella on the way out. We are tracking rain showers to stick with us throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Highs today will be chilly, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40's. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 30's and a few isolated snow flurries will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Hillsdale Daily News

Softball Notebook: Hillsdale dominates doubleheader against Union City

High School softball teams took the field for games on April 14. Catch up on some of the latest scores from around the County. The Hillsdale Hornets softball team got their first victories of the season with a sweep of the Union City Chargers. “These girls showed patience at the playing along with keeping their bats hot,” said Hornet head coach Lauren Whedon. The team improved to 2-2 overall on the season, and their wins started with a 15-5 win in six innings.
HILLSDALE, MI

