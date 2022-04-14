ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

Sailboat beached in Jersey Shore town after it started taking on water

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
A boat owner swam to shore Wednesday night after his vessel began taking on water while anchored off the Jersey Shore, authorities said Thursday. Avalon police and...

