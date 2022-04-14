ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing Police search for missing 12-year-old, public asked to check outbuildings

By CBS 3 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIBBING, MN -- Police asking for help as several other law enforcement agencies comb the Hibbing area for a missing 12-year-old. According to Police Chief Steve Estey,...

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Hibbing, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Hibbing, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Person
Hunter
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Police#State Patrol
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville Police Officer Adam MacDonald Dies Following Battle With Cancer

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lakeville police officer died over the weekend following a battle with cancer. The Lakeville Police Department says that officer Adam MacDonald died Saturday after a “tremendously courageous battle with cancer.” According to the department, MacDonald was sworn in as an officer in 1999 and served the force as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, crisis negotiator, and crime scene unit member, among other titles. Adam MacDonald (credit: Lakeville Police Department) “Adam touched so many lives inside of our organization, and countless more outside of our walls,” the department said, in a Facebook post. “In a profession that can be full of stress and chaos at times, Adam’s calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor was a welcome addition to many calls for service and moments of crisis he responded to.” The department says that officers will wearing mourning bands over their badges to honor McDonald.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
WJON

The Mysterious Case Of The Pequot Lakes Pooper

Given the sheer amount of information on the internet it can be easy to read a story and simply forget it 30 seconds later. However, there are some stories you just can't forget. The case of the Pequot Lakes pooper is a prime example of the latter. This story was...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN

