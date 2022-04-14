ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Lutheran women, Moose donate to aid Veterans Foundation

By SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), headed by President Digna Beckman at First Lutheran Church in Inverness during their April 13 monthly meeting, donated $6,000 to Citrus County Veterans Foundation...

