Lutheran women, Moose donate to aid Veterans Foundation

Are you wondering what you’re going to wear to that military ball, high school prom or other fancy event this year?. Operation Deploy Your Dress will hold a “pop-up” event April 30 offering free dresses to about 600 people in the military community. Although it is being held at the headquarters of the Association of the U.S. Army in Arlington, Virginia, the event is open to people from all of the service branches, including those in the Guard and reserves. Those eligible are service members and military family members, including dependents age 12 and older. If the child doesn’t have a military ID card, they can come with their mother or stepmother who has a military ID.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO