SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County officials are suing a handful of small businesses they claim flouted health orders during the pandemic and are now refusing to pay fines. The businesses are facing fines that range from just over $13,000 to a whopping $300,000. Salon owner James Griffiths says Santa Clara County has him on the hook for just over $20,000 for alleged violations. He’s accused of ignoring health orders to shut down as a non-essential business, but he is not paying. “Oh, I’m fighting it all the way. Every step of the way,” Griffiths said. The salon is one of eight businesses...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO