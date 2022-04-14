ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

BPCC to host on-campus, community registration events

By BPT Staff
 2 days ago

Bossier Parish Community College will host several registration events for current and prospective students to register for summer 2022, fall 2022, spring 2023, and winter 2023 courses. On-campus registration will be held April 20-21 on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. Virtual registration...

