The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local doctor said parents should talk to their health care provider if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6 is approved by the FDA. Moderna said it will ask the FDA to authorize the vaccine for babies, toddlers and preschoolers in the coming weeks. If regulators agree, there is a chance that youngsters could get their first shot by summer. “It’s cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, Allegheny Health Network’s chair of pediatrics. If the FDA authorizes the two small-dose shots for little ones, Aracri said the first step that parents should take is to have a conversation...

KIDS ・ 24 DAYS AGO