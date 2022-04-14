ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Andrew Williams, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. (THE CONVERSATION) Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means...

lebanon-express.com

