W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal

Area businesses, residents and organizations are putting pinwheels outside in an effort to observe Child Abuse Prevention Month. Two of those are the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown and Trinity United Methodist Church on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. Anyone putting pinwheels outside in support of the month can email them to cvincent@bladenjournal.com with brief information so it can be published.