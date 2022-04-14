ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Cash in on Tax Day with food deals, free massages at Planet Fitness, Office Depot paper shredding

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Don't write Tax Day off completely – it's still a big day for deals and freebies.

Regardless of whether you owe money or already got your refund, some businesses are marking the tax return deadline with specials.

Monday, April 18, is the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline for filing federal income taxes for most of the country . It’s also the cutoff for filing an extension .

This year's tax relief includes free treats, discounted meals and free paper shredding, along with a way to eliminate the stress of filing at the last minute – free workouts and free massages at participating Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

2022 TAX GUIDE: Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits and planning for refunds

REVIEWED TIPS: Reviewed's guide to filing taxes in 2022

The bulk of the deductions are offered only on the official day, but a few deals start early and some extend past Monday.

All deals are available at participating locations unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Some will require an app or signing up for a loyalty program.

Early Tax Day deals: Wawa has free coffee Thursday for Wawa Day

Thursday is Wawa Day, which means free coffee. For its 58th anniversary, Wawa will give away 2 million free cups of any size hot coffee for all customers, chainwide, all day, the company said in a news release.

Now through May 8, save 15 cents per gallon at Wawa when you pay with the chain’s app. Learn about how the app works here .

Sonic early Tax Day deal: 99-cent chili cheese tots

Sonic Drive-In has an early deal. From Friday through Sunday,get 99-cent medium chili cheese tots or fries with the Sonic App. There’s a limit of one.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

TAX EXTENSION: Not ready for the April 18 tax deadline? Here's how to file an extension.

Popeyes Uber Eats deal for NBA Playoffs

Popeyes and Uber Eats are teaming up with the “Most Dunkable Meal,” which features a five-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink and five sauces of your choice. The meal is 50% off through Sunday on Uber Eats.

Panda Express free small entree with promo code through Sunday

Through April 17, order Panda Express ’ Wok-Fired Shrimp online and get a free small entree with promo code WOKFIRED.

Planet Fitness Tax Day free massage, workout starts Friday

Starting Friday and through Monday, Planet Fitness is giving members and non-members the chance to “de-stress and relax with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide.”

To get this deal, you need a coupon that will be available at PlanetFitness.com/Hydro starting Friday.

Office Depot Tax Day free shredding

Office Depot and OfficeMax are offering free in-store shredding services through April 23. Shred up to 5 pounds of documents in stores for free with a coupon at Officedepot.com/shredding . Show the coupon to a cashier to redeem.

Firehouse Subs Tax Day free sub deal

Firehouse Subs has a free sub deal only on Monday at participating restaurants. Get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink along with a coupon.

Go to FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay to download the coupon, which you can print or show on your phone to redeem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbnmq_0f9CdH1U00
Firehouse Subs' Tax Day deal is back. Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News

7-Eleven Tax Day pizza deal

7-Eleven has a deal on whole pizzas through May 24 with 7NOW delivery. Order any pizza including 7-Meat, Cheese and Pepperoni for $5 with the delivery program. There’s a limit of one $5 pizza per order.

Great American Cookies Tax Day free cookie

Great American Cookies continues its Tax Day free cookie promotion. On Monday, get a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase at participating locations in-store and online with the code TAX. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers.

Kona Ice Tax Day free shaved ice for 'Chill Out Day'

For its annual "Chill Out Day," Kona Ice trucks across the country will be giving out free shaved ice cones on Monday. This deal is available at participating locations and the time frame of the Monday deal varies by location. No coupon or app is needed. Learn more at Kona-ice.com/chilloutday .

Round Table Pizza Tax Day deal

Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members who purchase a large or extra-large pizza Monday can also redeem a reward for a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four toppings. Available at participating locations only in-store, online or in-app.

Potbelly Tax Day BOGO deal

Potbelly Sandwich Shop has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on original-sized sandwiches Monday with the promo code BOGO online or through the chain’s app.

White Castle Tax Day deal

Get 18% off White Castle orders Monday with a coupon that will be posted on the chain’s website and social media accounts.

Papa Gino’s free pizza for Tax Day

Papa Gino’s rewards members get a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza on Tax Day. However, to get this deal you need to be an active, registered member by 8 p.m. Sunday. New members can sign up at Papaginos.com/register .

Hooters Tax Day free kids meal

Hooters is treating dependents to a free meal for Tax Day. On Monday, kids under 12 get a free Hooters kids meal when dining in at participating locations with an adult's purchase of $15 or more.

BJ's Restaurant Tax Day deal: $10 off $40

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is playing off the 1040 income tax return form with its Tax Day deal. Get $10 off a $40 purchase for takeout and delivery orders.

Cheesecake Factory Tax Day deal

Starting Monday and through April 21, the Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off $50 when you use promotion code CAKE10 at checkout through the restaurant’s website or through DoorDash.

Smokey Bones Tax Day coupon

Through Monday, Smokey Bones loyalty members get a $10 off coupon for any $25 dine-in or online order. All new and current loyalty club members will receive the email coupon. New members can sign up for the Bones Club at Smokeybones.com/bones-club .

Donatos Tax Day pizza deal

Donatos is offering $2 off any large pizza Monday ordered on the chain’s website with code TWO.

Saladworks Tax Day $6 wrap deal

Saladworks , the create-your-own salad restaurant brand, will be offering any wrap for $6 to rewards customers through its loyalty app Monday.

Fazoli’s Tax Day free breadsticks

Fazoli’s is giving away free breadsticks for Tax Day. Use code TAXDAY22 to unlock six free breadsticks under the promo code section of the Fazoli’s app at participating locations Monday.

Tax Day car wash deal

ZIPS Car Wash has a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash Monday and Tuesday with wash code 8297 at participating locations. The deal is nearly half off regular prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J38m_0f9CdH1U00
Planet Fitness is offering free massages and workouts for Tax Day. JC Reindl

Corner Bakery Tax Day free coffee

Corner Bakery said it wants to give customers extra energy Monday. It’s giving rewards members a free Hazelnut Cold Brew with purchase at participating locations.

To get this deal, you need to be a rewards member by midnight Sunday. For signing up at Rewards.cornerbakerycafe.com you’ll also get $5 off your next purchase.

Bubbakoo's Burritos Tax Day refund

Bubbakoo's Burritos is offering $2 off orders Monday through its rewards app. This Tax Day deal is for all app users. Download the app at Bubbakoos.com/loyaltyprogram .

Buca di Beppo Tax Day deal

Buca di Beppo is offering 15% off to go orders Monday with promo code TAXDAYHOORAY. The deal is for pick up, curbside and delivery orders but the discount doe not apply to delivery fees or tax. It also can't be applied to third-party provider delivery orders.

Bar Louie Tax Day Happy Hour specials

Bar Louie will have Tax Day Happy Hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Pricing and participation may vary, but specials include $4 domestic beers, $5 craft beers and 50% off select bar bites.

Ledo Pizza Tax Day special

Ledo Pizza has a Tax Day pizza and pretzel special Monday. Get a 14-inch one-topping pizza and Bavarian Soft Pretzel for $19.99.

Marble Slab Creamery Tax Day BOGO

Marble Slab Creamery rewards members get a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream Monday.

McDonald's Tax Day deals with app

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get a free Big Mac for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are also at select McDonald's for a limited time.

HOT CHICKEN NUGGETS: McDonald's brings back Spicy Chicken McNuggets to select restaurants for a limited time

Subway Tax Day deal: 15% off sub

For a limited time, Subway is offering 15% off any footlong when ordering online or in the chain's app with code 15OFF.

KFC Tax Day free chicken sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a freebie on its app now through June 5. Get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The offer allows for one free sandwich per day, per account at participating locations nationwide.

Wendy’s Tax Day deals, freebies

Wendy’s has several deals on its mobile app for a limited time. Deals include:

  • Free nuggets: Through April 30, get a free order of six-piece nuggets, classic or spicy, when using in-app delivery.

  • Free fries: Get a free large fries when you spend a minimum of $10 via a mobile offer throughout April, which refreshes weekly.

  • BOGO $1 premium sandwich: This deal refreshes weekly in April. Buy one premium chicken sandwich or premium burger and get a second for $1 with a mobile offer.

Dunkin' Tax Day deal: $3 Cold Brews, gas savings

Through April 26, Dunkin' has a deal for its DD Perks members. Get a $3 medium Cold Brew if you order ahead, pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card or scan a loyalty card at checkout. Also, check the Dunkin' app for other offers.

Through May 12, Shell Fuel Rewards members can save 30 cents per gallon at Shell after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

TAX RULES: New rules for 2021 taxes may mean bigger refund for young workers, retirees with side jobs

BONUSES AND REFUNDS: Did you get a sign-on bonus in 2021? You may be eligible for a big tax refund

Domino's deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

PDQ Tax Day $1 off coupon

PDQ is offering $1 off any purchase ordered online from the PDQ website or mobile app with discount code $1off at checkout.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cash in on Tax Day with food deals, free massages at Planet Fitness, Office Depot paper shredding

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Free Birthday Freebies 2022 | Free Things from 300 Stores, Restaurants & More

Originally Posted On: https://savemypenny.com/blog/free-birthday-freebies-2022-free-things-from-300-stores-restaurants-more/. Surprise! It’s your birthday! How about experiencing a complimentary three-course meal to celebrate? On this special day, you can enjoy the most delicious food without spending a single penny. You can even find some great deals with your favorite retailers to make sure your birthday is perfect.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Depot#Tax Deductions#Planet Fitness#Tax Refund#Tax Day#Wawa Day
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Savvy Deals: Some great grocery deals and a couple of freebies

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies. In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings!
LUBBOCK, TX
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
KFC
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy