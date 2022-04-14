Cash in on Tax Day with food deals, free massages at Planet Fitness, Office Depot paper shredding

Don't write Tax Day off completely – it's still a big day for deals and freebies.

Regardless of whether you owe money or already got your refund, some businesses are marking the tax return deadline with specials.

Monday, April 18, is the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline for filing federal income taxes for most of the country . It’s also the cutoff for filing an extension .

This year's tax relief includes free treats, discounted meals and free paper shredding, along with a way to eliminate the stress of filing at the last minute – free workouts and free massages at participating Planet Fitness locations nationwide.

The bulk of the deductions are offered only on the official day, but a few deals start early and some extend past Monday.

All deals are available at participating locations unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Some will require an app or signing up for a loyalty program.

Early Tax Day deals: Wawa has free coffee Thursday for Wawa Day

Thursday is Wawa Day, which means free coffee. For its 58th anniversary, Wawa will give away 2 million free cups of any size hot coffee for all customers, chainwide, all day, the company said in a news release.

Now through May 8, save 15 cents per gallon at Wawa when you pay with the chain’s app. Learn about how the app works here .

Sonic early Tax Day deal: 99-cent chili cheese tots

Sonic Drive-In has an early deal. From Friday through Sunday,get 99-cent medium chili cheese tots or fries with the Sonic App. There’s a limit of one.

Popeyes Uber Eats deal for NBA Playoffs

Popeyes and Uber Eats are teaming up with the “Most Dunkable Meal,” which features a five-piece tender combo, side, biscuit, drink and five sauces of your choice. The meal is 50% off through Sunday on Uber Eats.

Panda Express free small entree with promo code through Sunday

Through April 17, order Panda Express ’ Wok-Fired Shrimp online and get a free small entree with promo code WOKFIRED.

Planet Fitness Tax Day free massage, workout starts Friday

Starting Friday and through Monday, Planet Fitness is giving members and non-members the chance to “de-stress and relax with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide.”

To get this deal, you need a coupon that will be available at PlanetFitness.com/Hydro starting Friday.

Office Depot Tax Day free shredding

Office Depot and OfficeMax are offering free in-store shredding services through April 23. Shred up to 5 pounds of documents in stores for free with a coupon at Officedepot.com/shredding . Show the coupon to a cashier to redeem.

Firehouse Subs Tax Day free sub deal

Firehouse Subs has a free sub deal only on Monday at participating restaurants. Get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink along with a coupon.

Go to FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay to download the coupon, which you can print or show on your phone to redeem.

7-Eleven Tax Day pizza deal

7-Eleven has a deal on whole pizzas through May 24 with 7NOW delivery. Order any pizza including 7-Meat, Cheese and Pepperoni for $5 with the delivery program. There’s a limit of one $5 pizza per order.

Great American Cookies Tax Day free cookie

Great American Cookies continues its Tax Day free cookie promotion. On Monday, get a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase at participating locations in-store and online with the code TAX. The deal cannot be combined with any other offers.

Kona Ice Tax Day free shaved ice for 'Chill Out Day'

For its annual "Chill Out Day," Kona Ice trucks across the country will be giving out free shaved ice cones on Monday. This deal is available at participating locations and the time frame of the Monday deal varies by location. No coupon or app is needed. Learn more at Kona-ice.com/chilloutday .

Round Table Pizza Tax Day deal

Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members who purchase a large or extra-large pizza Monday can also redeem a reward for a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four toppings. Available at participating locations only in-store, online or in-app.

Potbelly Tax Day BOGO deal

Potbelly Sandwich Shop has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on original-sized sandwiches Monday with the promo code BOGO online or through the chain’s app.

White Castle Tax Day deal

Get 18% off White Castle orders Monday with a coupon that will be posted on the chain’s website and social media accounts.

Papa Gino’s free pizza for Tax Day

Papa Gino’s rewards members get a free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza on Tax Day. However, to get this deal you need to be an active, registered member by 8 p.m. Sunday. New members can sign up at Papaginos.com/register .

Hooters Tax Day free kids meal

Hooters is treating dependents to a free meal for Tax Day. On Monday, kids under 12 get a free Hooters kids meal when dining in at participating locations with an adult's purchase of $15 or more.

BJ's Restaurant Tax Day deal: $10 off $40

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is playing off the 1040 income tax return form with its Tax Day deal. Get $10 off a $40 purchase for takeout and delivery orders.

Cheesecake Factory Tax Day deal

Starting Monday and through April 21, the Cheesecake Factory is offering $10 off $50 when you use promotion code CAKE10 at checkout through the restaurant’s website or through DoorDash.

Smokey Bones Tax Day coupon

Through Monday, Smokey Bones loyalty members get a $10 off coupon for any $25 dine-in or online order. All new and current loyalty club members will receive the email coupon. New members can sign up for the Bones Club at Smokeybones.com/bones-club .

Donatos Tax Day pizza deal

Donatos is offering $2 off any large pizza Monday ordered on the chain’s website with code TWO.

Saladworks Tax Day $6 wrap deal

Saladworks , the create-your-own salad restaurant brand, will be offering any wrap for $6 to rewards customers through its loyalty app Monday.

Fazoli’s Tax Day free breadsticks

Fazoli’s is giving away free breadsticks for Tax Day. Use code TAXDAY22 to unlock six free breadsticks under the promo code section of the Fazoli’s app at participating locations Monday.

Tax Day car wash deal

ZIPS Car Wash has a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash Monday and Tuesday with wash code 8297 at participating locations. The deal is nearly half off regular prices.

Corner Bakery Tax Day free coffee

Corner Bakery said it wants to give customers extra energy Monday. It’s giving rewards members a free Hazelnut Cold Brew with purchase at participating locations.

To get this deal, you need to be a rewards member by midnight Sunday. For signing up at Rewards.cornerbakerycafe.com you’ll also get $5 off your next purchase.

Bubbakoo's Burritos Tax Day refund

Bubbakoo's Burritos is offering $2 off orders Monday through its rewards app. This Tax Day deal is for all app users. Download the app at Bubbakoos.com/loyaltyprogram .

Buca di Beppo Tax Day deal

Buca di Beppo is offering 15% off to go orders Monday with promo code TAXDAYHOORAY. The deal is for pick up, curbside and delivery orders but the discount doe not apply to delivery fees or tax. It also can't be applied to third-party provider delivery orders.

Bar Louie Tax Day Happy Hour specials

Bar Louie will have Tax Day Happy Hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Pricing and participation may vary, but specials include $4 domestic beers, $5 craft beers and 50% off select bar bites.

Ledo Pizza Tax Day special

Ledo Pizza has a Tax Day pizza and pretzel special Monday. Get a 14-inch one-topping pizza and Bavarian Soft Pretzel for $19.99.

Marble Slab Creamery Tax Day BOGO

Marble Slab Creamery rewards members get a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream Monday.

McDonald's Tax Day deals with app

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get a free Big Mac for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger free.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are also at select McDonald's for a limited time.

Subway Tax Day deal: 15% off sub

For a limited time, Subway is offering 15% off any footlong when ordering online or in the chain's app with code 15OFF.

KFC Tax Day free chicken sandwich

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a freebie on its app now through June 5. Get a free Chicken Sandwich when you purchase $12 or more online or through the KFC app.

The offer allows for one free sandwich per day, per account at participating locations nationwide.

Wendy’s Tax Day deals, freebies

Wendy’s has several deals on its mobile app for a limited time. Deals include:

Free nuggets: Through April 30, get a free order of six-piece nuggets, classic or spicy, when using in-app delivery.

Free fries: Get a free large fries when you spend a minimum of $10 via a mobile offer throughout April, which refreshes weekly.

BOGO $1 premium sandwich: This deal refreshes weekly in April. Buy one premium chicken sandwich or premium burger and get a second for $1 with a mobile offer.

Dunkin' Tax Day deal: $3 Cold Brews, gas savings

Through April 26, Dunkin' has a deal for its DD Perks members. Get a $3 medium Cold Brew if you order ahead, pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card or scan a loyalty card at checkout. Also, check the Dunkin' app for other offers.

Through May 12, Shell Fuel Rewards members can save 30 cents per gallon at Shell after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

Domino's deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity. Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

PDQ Tax Day $1 off coupon

PDQ is offering $1 off any purchase ordered online from the PDQ website or mobile app with discount code $1off at checkout.

