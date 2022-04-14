ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

CODAs in Montana: Communicating from the heart

By Jane McDonald
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnEn8_0f9CdDUa00

BOZEMAN - Pam Bennett and Tane Schulte, sisters that grew up in Great Falls, share their experience as CODAs - a Child Of a Deaf Adult.

“Not only were our parents deaf, but our aunt and our uncle and two of our cousins are also deaf,” Schulte said.

As hearing people growing up in the deaf community, the sisters recalled movie nights and gatherings they would attend with their parents.

“I’ve known sign language my whole life. I signed first, before saying my first word,” Bennett said.

Jane McDonald

The parents would attend concerts their daughters performed in and encouraged the pair to pursue their own dreams and path in life. Some CODAs do become interpreters, but the role of interpreting does not fall on the shoulders of deaf children, Bennett said.

For doctor's appointments or legal matters, a certified interpreter is needed to communicate the gravity of a situation. However, in day-to-day life, deaf people may try to vocalize or communicate without assistance.

“My dad had plaid shirts and pockets, and would have these little note pads and pen, that was his deal,” Schulte said.

“Most times, deaf people will always try to speak for themselves,” Bennett said.

With the movie "CODA" receiving attention from the Oscars and other award shows, the deaf community is becoming more visible in the hearing space, thus CODAs are as well.

“We knew what it was, we always knew what CODA meant, but not everyone did so it was nice to see that come forward,” Bennett said.

The movie is a work of fiction but has brought more awareness to the deaf and CODA community at large.

Communicating from the heart: Digital extra

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
City
Bozeman, MT
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mcdonald
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Coda#Academy Awards#Codas
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KSEN AM 1150

PATHOGENIC Flu Hits Montana!

The Montana Department of Livestock reported yesterday (Friday) the confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2 Montana flocks. Our assistant state veterinarian, Dr. Tahnee Symanski, will be on duty, & report to the Glacier County Extension office in Cut Bank, this Wednesday afternoon at 1, to speak with commercial producers. Don't worry about a thing...the "Top Doc" will meet with the backyard poultry producers at 2. Montana's now the 25th state to report active cases of the avian influenza this year!
CUT BANK, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Love & Life: From heart to home

This past January, for my husband's birthday, the kids and I went to Kern County Animal Services' Fruitvale Avenue shelter to pick out the newest member of our family. While we wished we could have saved many more dogs waiting for their forever homes, we are so thankful we could adopt ours.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KFYR-TV

Mandan couple makes funny weather videos to cope with historic blizzard

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Our meteorologists have been working hard to keep us all informed during this historic blizzard. They’ve put in a lot of hours in the First Warn Forecast Center, and they’ve also braved the elements and provided live reports from outside our station during our newscasts.
MANDAN, ND
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy