Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg discusses rental, down payment assistance for lowest-paid workers

By Colleen Wright
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Ron Overing shelves books while working at the Mirror Lake Community Library. Living in St. Petersburg is a requirement for city workers but cost of living is becoming unattainable. Overing had to apply for a residency waiver to live outside the city, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — City officials on Thursday proposed rental and down-payment assistance for the city’s lowest-paid workers who are required to live within city limits.

More than 20 positions within St. Petersburg government — library assistants, maintenance workers, mail and cashier clerks — have city residency requirements. It’s a rule the worker’s union advocated for in the 1990s because union leaders learned the city was hiring few Black residents, instead employing older white workers who lived outside of St. Petersburg.

The average city employee required to live in the city earns $36,702 annually and should pay no more than $917.55 of their monthly income for housing, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department defines cost burdened as paying more than 30 percent of household income for housing.

With the median rental in St. Petersburg costing about $1,500 per month, that leaves more than a $500 gap for employees making the average wage.

Officials at the City Council’s Housing, Land Use and Transportation Committee said a rental assistance program for those 246 workers, if all applied and were qualified, would cost the city $1.47 million for one year.

The city would pay up to $500 per month directly to landlords to ensure rent is no more than 30 percent of their household gross income. Employees who have worked for the city for at least two years would qualify.

The assistance would be taxable, and landlords would have to agree to participate in the program. It is also subject to union approval. The union, Service Employees International Union-Florida Public Services Union, is pushing the city to adopt rent control to reduce housing costs and displacement.

City officials also proposed an employee down-payment assistance program for city employees looking to buy a home. The city would provide $10,000 in down payment assistance for first-time home buyers earning less than $60,040 with a household income of less than 140 percent of the annual median income.

Employees would have to work for the city for at least two years, purchase a home within the city limits and attend a first-time homebuyer education training class. After five years of continued occupancy, the purchase assistance loan would be fully forgiven. The home purchase price cannot exceed $450,000.

Workers who receive the assistance then leave the city before the five-year timeframe would have to pay the city back a prorated amount based on how long the home was occupied.

City council members expressed support for both programs. The city’s next step is to discuss the proposal with the union.

He died a year ago. His estate just gave Tampa Bay charities $63 million.

A decade ago, David Baldwin wrote his first $5,000 check to the Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg. Lacey Nash Miller, the academy’s director of development, didn’t recognize Baldwin’s name. But she invited him to a breakfast, thinking he might want to learn more and become a regular donor. That’s exactly what happened. By the time he died at 96 in March 2021, Baldwin was giving about $17,000 per year, enough to fund a scholarship.
Person of interest in 2 St. Petersburg shootings is in custody, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A person of interest in the homicides of two men in southern St. Petersburg is in custody, police said. Detectives identified the person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody Wednesday evening with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
Tampa Bay Times

