Watch live as testimony continues in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

Watch a live view from inside the courtroom on day three of Johnny Depp 's defamation trial against Amber Heard .

The Hollywood actor is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Yesterday, the court heard how Mr Depp once referred to Ms Heard as a “rotting corpse” in a text to a friend.

Meanwhile, Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend of the star, also gave an emotional testimony, breaking down as he pleaded with the pair to "heal".

