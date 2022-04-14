ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin warns Europe that switching away from Russian oil would be 'very painful'

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin summons meeting of Russia's Security Council at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on February 21, 2022.

Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Putin on Thursday warned Europe that ditching Russian oil imports would be "very painful."
  • He also accused "unfriendly countries" of delaying payments for oil and gas purchases.
  • Putin said trying to replace Russia's oil supply "will inevitably affect the entire global economy."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned European countries that switching away from Russian oil imports would be "very painful."

"Attempts by Western countries to squeeze out Russian suppliers, to replace our energy resources with alternative supplies will inevitably affect the entire global economy," Putin said, according to Russian state media Tass .

"The consequences of such a step can be very painful — and first of all for the initiators of such a policy," he said.

Putin claimed there are issues with the Russian oil and gas sectors currently, notably that "unfriendly countries" are delaying payments for Russian oil imports, according to Tass.

"There is simply no reasonable replacement for Europe now," Putin said. "There are simply no free volumes on the market now, and supplies from other countries, primarily the United States, which can be sent to Europe, will cost consumers many times more expensive, will affect the standard of living of people and the competitiveness of the European economy."

He noted that if Europe does not buy Russian oil and gas, it destabilizes the market and inflates prices in Russia. He called for stabilization of the market to stimulate domestic demand, Tass reported.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 49

Whiskey River
2d ago

Putin is wanting a nuclear war I do believe. He is making serious threats to any & everyone while he is attacking Ukraine. He is very grandiose & brave since he has China's support.

Reply(4)
14
Robert Smith
1d ago

putins scared to death that they will stop buying their oil, he is finished . dead man walking good riddens

Reply(3)
30
Steve Areno
1d ago

By now, Russians know the catalyst to all their problems--- it's Putin. He needs a little of his own tea.☢️

Reply
17
