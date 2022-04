She may have gotten criticism from every corner of the world, but Simone Biles has no regrets about pulling out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics. The Team USA gymnast, who skipped much of the competition to prioritize her well-being and mental health, said Wednesday at the 43rd annual Simmons Leadership Conference, per People, "Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself. I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO