OSWEGO – John E. Draper, 85, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly at his home. Mr. Draper was born in Granby, New York, to the late John E. and Freida (Shutts) Draper. He was a resident of the area for all his life growing up and graduating from Fulton High School. Mr. Draper was an Iron Worker. He worked for several years at Smith & Caffrey, Liverpool, New York, and then worked for 10 years and retired from Solvay Iron, Solvay, New York.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO