Combat Sports

50 Cent Wants to Buy ‘Power’ From Starz

By Matty Willz
Z1079
 3 days ago
50 Cent has never been shy about speaking his mind. He’s proven time and time again that anybody could get it, especially in the cold streets of social media. Over the past few months, he’s repeatedly blasted TV network Starz, the one that houses his entire Power universe, and Fif doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

In a not-so-conspicuous Instagram post yesterday Fifty dropped a video of a UFC fight, with the caption:

“Everybody ready to work, I’m trying to buy my universe back from STARZ so it goes where ever i go. Only 5 months left in my deal, and i’m not on the air for 6 months so We Out!”

I gotta be honest – I’m not mad at his logic there. If there’s no work on the table, and his schedule with them is empty through the end of his contract, why shouldn’t he be looking to move on to where he’s being more appreciated?

On the flip side, I wonder what the real beef is between 50 Cent and Starz. The network has undoubtedly allowed the G-Unit rapper to flesh out the Power universe, but somehow the two entities never seem to actually be on the same page.

Would you follow the Power series to a different network?

Cleveland, OH
