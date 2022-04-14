8 most popular body sunscreens at Sephora

Our foreheads are prone to a form of acne called comedonal acne, explains dermatologist Brian Hibler to Elite Daily. “This results from pores that get blocked with oil, dirt, or dead skin cells, and manifests as small bumps and blackheads,” he says. According to Dr. Hibler, the best products for forehead acne contain a topical retinoid such as adapalene, or ingredients like benzoyl peroxide (an antibacterial) or salicylic acid, a pore-clearing beta-hydroxy acid. Ensure you’re choosing noncomedogenic products (aka products made without ingredients that can clog your pores), and don’t skip out on moisturizing both morning and night, which Dr. Hibler says can help regulate oil production.
