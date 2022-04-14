ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Jeremy Bonnett’s 414 cid Small Block Ford Model A

By Greg Jones
enginebuildermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a rained out Day 2 of Sick Week, we came across...

www.enginebuildermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1985 Ford Escort GL Wagon

Remember the era, around the middle of the 2010s, when we were all supposed to desire a brown station wagon with a manual transmission (or mock those who liked brown wagons after it was cool)? Well, today’s Junkyard Find is just that!. If you’re going to be strict about...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1941 Ford Super Deluxe Is A Rare Wagon

This car would be the perfect beach cruiser or classic car club member. Ford has made a reputation for itself in the United States for producing virtually every type of vehicle imaginable in its time manufacturing cars. From the small rigid trucks of the 1970s to the sleek pony cars of today, these automobiles were iconic for their style, utility, and performance. Like most manufacturers of its caliber, one of the most recognizable eras for the design came in its early years with the creation of cars like the Model-T. A few decades after their original hit car, Ford was operating full swing and making cars that could compete with Chevy and Chrysler. That is where this particular car comes into the picture. This wagon featured a recognizable name, pretty hefty power, and a style that is still considered highly unique. For these reasons, you should definitely consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ram May Come After Ford and Chevy with 2 New Small Pickups

We've heard rumors and speculation for some time that Ram might be building a smaller pickup. After all, GM and Ford have both brought back midsize trucks in recent years, and Ford just debuted a new compact unibody truck with the Maverick. But Ram has thus far stood firm, with their smallest truck being the full-size Ram 1500. Reports from South America indicate that may be about to change.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Orlando, FL
Cars
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevelle Super Sport Squares Off With 1967 Pontiac GTO: Video

We’re once again headed back to the drag strip, this time to watch as two classic GM muscle cars square off in a sprint to the finish with some heads-up drag racing action between a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport and 1967 Pontiac GTO. Once again coming to us...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Model A#Cid#Vehicles
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Eluminator Crate Motor Is Back

Americans love a good crate motor. It eliminates the risk of buying a dodgy import motor with an unknown amount of miles on it, it comes with a ton of available parts, official support, and it's a no-brainer for those who want reliable power. The world of the crate motor is starting to turn upside down with the introduction of electric crate motors, and we think Ford has hit the nail on the head with its Eluminator E-Crate Motor. This electric powertrain was introduced late last year and proved to be so popular that it sold out in only a few months. The good news is that it's back.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents hydrogen combustion engine

Patent documents reveal Ford is experimenting with hydrogen combustion engines. Not to be confused with fuel cell powertrains, the patent is for a conventional internal-combustion engine that would simply burn hydrogen in place of gasoline or diesel, a process that would result in zero harmful emissions. First spotted by Muscle...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get double the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

An Early S197 Ford Mustang GT Desperately Tried To Close The Performance Gap Between Itself And America’s Best Sports Cars

The fifth-generation Ford Mustang is not the most admired American car. Granted, it was the first modern American car (after the Ford Thunderbird) to introduce the retro-futuristic design, but its 4.6-liter DOHC, three-valve V-8, although based on proven technology, left something to be desired on the performance front. Over the past few years, YouTuber Four Eyes has set out to turn a 2007 Ford Mustang GT into a proper performance machine – one that can run with Corvettes, modern Mustangs, and even Vipers.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2019-2022 Ford Ranger Skid Plate Kit Now Available

The all-new next-generation international market Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor have both been revealed over the past couple of months, and both models are scheduled to launch in the U.S. in 2023. In the meantime, however, the current-gen Ranger is still going strong, with the introduction of the new Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition models for the 2022 model year. Ford has also been adding a number of Ranger parts to its ever-growing catalog, and the latest is this – a 2019-2022 Ford Ranger skid plate kit.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy