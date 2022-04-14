ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Is Elon Musk a Trump Supporter? What Tesla CEO Has Said About Former POTUS

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A look back at what the billionaire has said about Trump and his policies as Musk attempts a takeover of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 16

Linda Montgomery
1d ago

This man is double minded which is just a kind way to describe being 2 faced. I wouldn't buy a Tesla even if I could afford one. There is no such thing as an energy efficient automobile. Batteries have to be charged and coal burned to create said batteries. I already do my part by not using anymore electricity than is absolutely necessary and combining my trips in my automobile to about twice a month and one tank of gas in my little economy car. I am lucky because my father was ways reminding us to turn off the lights or anything requiring electricity and that habit has served me well.

Reply
8
Vicki Rice
2d ago

He is not only a tax dodger but likes to keep things in a whirlwind, a lot like Trump does, so Government & people won’t notice. He is out for no one but himself, another Trump trait.

Reply(2)
8
Rick Craigo
1d ago

Everyone complains about tax dodgers. If it was illegal they wouldn't be able to do it. Secondly, they ARE creating more jobs for people. Trump not so much but, Musk moreso. I'm not trying to defend the income inequality just want to point out that there is more at stake than just petty squabbles. I believe that income inequality should be addressed but maybe under a different premise.Tax dodging not a good look, agreed. But if we had the money to do it, we all would too.

Reply(1)
3
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
