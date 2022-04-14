Is Elon Musk a Trump Supporter? What Tesla CEO Has Said About Former POTUS
A look back at what the billionaire has said about Trump and his policies as Musk attempts a takeover of...www.newsweek.com
A look back at what the billionaire has said about Trump and his policies as Musk attempts a takeover of...www.newsweek.com
This man is double minded which is just a kind way to describe being 2 faced. I wouldn't buy a Tesla even if I could afford one. There is no such thing as an energy efficient automobile. Batteries have to be charged and coal burned to create said batteries. I already do my part by not using anymore electricity than is absolutely necessary and combining my trips in my automobile to about twice a month and one tank of gas in my little economy car. I am lucky because my father was ways reminding us to turn off the lights or anything requiring electricity and that habit has served me well.
He is not only a tax dodger but likes to keep things in a whirlwind, a lot like Trump does, so Government & people won’t notice. He is out for no one but himself, another Trump trait.
Everyone complains about tax dodgers. If it was illegal they wouldn't be able to do it. Secondly, they ARE creating more jobs for people. Trump not so much but, Musk moreso. I'm not trying to defend the income inequality just want to point out that there is more at stake than just petty squabbles. I believe that income inequality should be addressed but maybe under a different premise.Tax dodging not a good look, agreed. But if we had the money to do it, we all would too.
Comments / 16