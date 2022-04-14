ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Severe drought expands into Lee, Charlotte County

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
 2 days ago
The continued lack of rain across Southwest Florida is quickly escalating our drought situation, which is now considered “severe” for portions of Lee, Charlotte and Collier County.

The latest weekly drought monitor issued Thursday morning shows severe drought conditions expanding into communities like Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Estero, Lehigh Acres, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.

Last week, the severe drought only included western areas of Collier County, so that’s a big change in just a week.

What does a severe drought mean? According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Classifications, a severe drought can lead to an abundance of brush fires, particularly on hot and breezy days with low humidity.

The U.S. Drought Monitor has five levels of drought severity: abnormal (level 1), moderate (level 2), severe (level 3), extreme (level 4) and exceptional (level 5).

Most of Southwest Florida is now at a level three.

We do have a little good news, though. We’ll finally get an opportunity for rain starting this afternoon, and rain chances (30-40%) will stick around through Easter weekend.

However, the threat of lightning will also be a concern, potentially sparking more brush fires.

Most of Southwest Florida needs anywhere from 4-6″ of rain to help eliminate the drought and alleviate the fire threat.

Remember that most brush fires are caused by human activities, so it’s critical to be careful outdoors. Avoid parking your car over dry grass, and don’t throw cigarette butts out the window.

Burn bans are also in effect for Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Hendry County.

Chances are we’ll have to wait until the start of the rainy season before we see the daily, drought-busting downpours needed to hose down our dry ground.

Rainy season officially begins May 15, but we usually don’t see the wet season get into full swing until late May and early June.

Count on NBC2 to keep you updated on our fire danger throughout the dry season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Brush Fires#Coral#Southwest Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
