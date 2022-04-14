ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

8 most popular body sunscreens at Sephora

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Summer is just around the corner, so it’ll soon be time to put on your favorite bathing suit for a beach or pool day. Going to the beach or a pool on a hot summer day is fun, but it can...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $15 Lotion Makes a "Drastic Improvement" In Crepey Skin and Wrinkles, According to 60-Year-Old Shoppers

As a shopping editor, some of the best product recommendations come from my colleagues (scrolling through our feed of recently published stories is a dangerous game for my bank account). And while chatting with a colleague from a different magazine, she mentioned their readers can't get enough of Medix 5.5 Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid. My interest was immediately piqued; I had to know more.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

5 Plastic-Surgeon Approved Anti-Aging Products to Buy From Sephora’s Huge Spring Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that we love all things beauty and skincare here at StyleCaster. A day doesn’t go by where we don’t discover our new favorite dark spot-erasing serum or research out some of the most quintessential Dyson dupes on the market. All this is to say that right now we’re living in our Super Bowl moment. The reason why? Sephora’s massive spring sale is here, y’all! This means you can get huge...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Sunscreens#Bestreviews#Sephora Summer#Sephora Sephora#Uva#Uvb Ray#Spf
Us Weekly

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
MAKEUP
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
Marie Claire

11 Homemade Body Scrubs for Soft, Glowing Skin

As much as we treasure (read: hoard) our skincare products, every so often we get the urge to rummage through our pantry and concoct a game-changing homemade recipe. Good news: You don't have to go to the drugstore to find a great new body scrub. Even better news: We consulted our favorite beauty insiders, dermatologists, and estheticians for all of their best body scrub recipes.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

21 Days Of Beauty: Ulta Beauty's Must-Haves Are 50% Off

Today kicks off the second day of the second week with the end of Sunday's deals on Buxom, Tarte Cosmetics, Josie Maran and Sunday Riley. Today's deals include 50% off Urban Decay, Nabla, Dermaflash, Dermablend and Urban Skin Rx. And if you're diamond or platinum member, you get free shipping.
MAKEUP
In Style

I've Tried Countless Eye Creams, and This Luxury Formula Makes My Skin Softer Than Ever

I'm a firm believer that you don't need to spend a ton of money to access quality skincare; many of my favorite products sit at drugstore prices. With that said, I do occasionally discover a luxury formula that's worth its weight in gold. The most recent one being the Circcell Abo Rejuvenating Eye Gel, a decadent cream that instantly softens my under-eye area and paves the way for superior concealer applications — and we have an exclusive sale code just for InStyle readers.
SKIN CARE
In Style

According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well

Unlike in the European Union, where product claims are more strictly regulated, American beauty brands can still play fast and loose with their labels, which just heightens the disappointment when you don't get the results you anticipate (my kingdom for modern cosmetic regulations). Finding trustworthy companies is crucial, which is where lines like Glytone come in: The dermatologist-developed brand consistently delivers, and middle-aged fans can't say enough good things about its body lotion's effect on crepey skin.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers See ‘Immediate Results’ With This Wrinkle-Reducing Serum & It’s Part of an Incredible Deal

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Imagine what all of the explorers of centuries past would say if we told them that no, after their life spent searching for the wondrous place, we’ll pass on visiting the Fountain of Youth (because we found a serum that puts in the work for us—and it can be shipped to our homes, tyvm). I assume these sailors wouldn’t be too thrilled, but we are. When it comes to anti-aging, no products do...
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

This Viral $24 Mascara Made My Lashes Look Like Falsies

Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions mascara has become extremely popular on Instagram. Users say it offers everything from length to volume without flaking or feeling heavy. One editor put the mascara to the test and loved the results. Mascara can be pretty hit or miss for me. While I have...
MAKEUP
Elle

The 16 Best Hair Gels for Every Hair Type

It seems like for a long time, we were all a little scared of hair gels. The ‘90s convinced us that they were crunchy, flakey monsters that would make our hair look crispy. But sometime in the past few decades, brands have come out with some truly astonishing innovations that make them essential to almost every style. Are you trying to define your curls? Gels are the answer. Get rid of frizz for good? Gels. Get the sleekest Bella Hadid-esque ponytail? G-E-L. But that doesn’t mean that gels are easy to navigate. There are so many on the market, and some of them do very different things. Here, find 16 of the best hair gels on the market for every hair type and every desired style.
HAIR CARE
Allure

17 of the Best Makeup Brands You Can Pick Up at Target

You walk in for laundry detergent and walk out with a bag filled to the brim with makeup. Sound familiar? If you're anything like us, you can't make a Target run without moseying on into the beauty aisles. And we don't blame you (or ourselves) — the retailer boasts an impressive portfolio of products that gives other mass beauty retailers a run for their money. Not to mention, Target's 2021 partnership with Ulta Beauty was the beauty glow-up of the century, and makes the more prestigious lines we all know and love way more accessible.
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

These 9 Under-Eye Patches Will Banish Dark Circles, Puffiness, and Fine Lines

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Under-eye patches are more than just aesthetically pleasing props for your skin care routine. In fact, they are a key product for this often overlooked area of your face; they treat pesky dark circles, puffiness, crow's feet, and more. Ultimately, discoloration, dryness, and dullness in the ocular zone can happen to everyone. According to Dr. Neda Mehr, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Pure Dermatology Cosmetic & Hair Center, dark circles in particular are often genetic—some of us are simply predisposed to them.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Practically Everything in Hailey Bieber's "Lazy" Makeup Routine Is Under $35

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the last few months, Hailey Bieber has kindly been sharing some of her favorite beauty products, which is super useful for those of us trying to achieve her always glowy and fresh-looking skin. She's already let us know that a TikTok-famous vitamin C serum has "changed" her skin, and that Elta MD's popular tinted sunscreen is part of her daily skincare prep. Now, she's revealed what goes behind the scenes when she does a "quick" makeup routine.
MAKEUP
KELOLAND TV

Taking the ‘scare’ out of ‘mascara’

Let’s admit it: It’s kind of a surprise when you first pull that wand out of a fresh tube of mascara. That is, unless it’s spelled out on the product label. Some wands are straight. Some are bent. Some have bristles. Some don’t. What you need to know now is that not every wand is created equal. So we asked professional make-up artist Angelique Verver to join us on the show today to explain why there are so many differences in the way we apply one product.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

This Foundation Is Luminous Skin in a Bottle

The Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation promises full coverage and a luminous finish. It comes in 36 shades and has skin-care ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. One editor put the foundation to the test and was impressed with the results. Foundations can be pretty hit or miss for me. I...
MAKEUP
PennLive.com

Make these products part of your summer beauty routine

Upgrade your skin this summer with these moisturizers, tinted sunscreen and foundation. The weather changes can affect our skin, leaving it dry and in need of some TLC. Products form Bobbi Brown, Shiseido, Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and many other beauty brands can help combat the scorching hot summer sun and the effects it has on the complexion.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy