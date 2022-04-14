8 most popular body sunscreens at Sephora

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Under-eye patches are more than just aesthetically pleasing props for your skin care routine. In fact, they are a key product for this often overlooked area of your face; they treat pesky dark circles, puffiness, crow's feet, and more. Ultimately, discoloration, dryness, and dullness in the ocular zone can happen to everyone. According to Dr. Neda Mehr, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Pure Dermatology Cosmetic & Hair Center, dark circles in particular are often genetic—some of us are simply predisposed to them.
Comments / 0