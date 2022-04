The city of Hillsboro is continuing to resurface and repurpose the lot it acquired late last year in the 200 block of West Main St. in Hillsboro, with plans to use the space for the setting of this year’s Festival of The Bells in early July. But safety and service director Brianne Abbott said that the area could also serve a myriad of other purposes in the future that have yet to be determined.

