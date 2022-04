MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A petition to make high school golf a fall sport is gaining momentum. More than 800 people have signed on so far in support. The petition was started by Michael Hinton, a golf coach at The Blake School. It lists seven reasons for becoming a fall sport including warmer weather and more time for training. The current high school golf season started on March 21 and ends with a state tournament on June 15. Many high school sports have dealt with cancelations this season due to the cold weather. Edina High School canceled its golf team tryouts this week...

