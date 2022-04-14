ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah only human and rest was ‘a necessity’ – Jurgen Klopp

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmT5Q_0f9Ca9Dy00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is only human and cannot be expected to lead the attack every game.

Against Benfica on Wednesday the Egypt international was rested for only the third time, excluding cup matches, this season – and one of those occasions was just a couple of days after he had returned as a defeated Africa Cup of Nations finalist.

Salah, who came off the bench just before the hour in the Champions League quarter-final second leg 3-3 draw which secured a last-four spot against Villarreal, has played 49 matches for club and country already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fjorb_0f9Ca9Dy00
Mohamed Salah was left on the bench against Benfica (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

There is the possibility he could be required for another 12 if Liverpool maintain their progress in Europe and the FA Cup, where they face Manchester City in a semi-final on Saturday, and that means his time will still have to be managed.

Klopp said the decision to leave him out against Benfica had nothing to do with his form, with Salah not having scored from open play since mid-February.

“The reason for Mo not starting was easy. Even if Mo had scored four goals in the last game he wouldn’t have started yesterday,” said Klopp.

“It’s nothing to do with anything, there’s no story to make, it was just a necessity.

“Mo played (for Egypt) in January and February six times 120 minutes so now we can just close our eyes and say ‘Who cares?’.

“Even he is just a human being and it was clear there would be games when he can’t start, games where we take him off, and he hates that. But it’s clear.

“People might think what I’m actually doing the whole day is to think about these things but when these things are really a necessity to do it is clearly the case.

“I think the (Benfica) game proved it was 100 percent right to change seven times.”

Only goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-back Virgil Van Dijk have played more Premier League minutes than Salah this season, and he missed three matches in January and February because of his international commitments – which saw him play seven full games including four successive extra-time periods.

The super-fit 29-year-old’s workload has been huge this season but Klopp does not believe that is now starting to catch up with him in terms of the slowing rate of his goalscoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCd7M_0f9Ca9Dy00
The goals have dried up for Mohamed Salah (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“Nothing conscious. It’s easy: if you sleep four nights in the week only two hours, you think ‘I’m fine’ until the fifth day and you get a knock,” he added.

“They (the players) are completely in a tunnel, they want to play, play, play, play, be successful and win everything. That’s why I don’t ask players ‘Are you tired?’.

“I have to make decisions without talking a lot, just make it and deal with it and go from there. My responsibility, right or wrong.

“Yesterday we could rest seven players who started three days before and that’s great. Seven more players got some rhythm.”

Salah is certain to return to the starting line-up for the Wembley encounter against City.

After last Sunday’s 2-2 draw, the second between them this season, when his side were poor in the first half Klopp is hoping to see a better version this weekend.

“I think City was really strong last week and we were not at our best, so I would like to see a game where we are at our best as well. That would be interesting,” said the Reds boss.

“Let’s give it a try. Maybe that would be a surprise, all of a sudden we are good.

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game but I really think in a couple of positions we are able to perform on a completely different level and I think we should give that a try.

“And it’s a cup game, a one-off, if it’s 2-2 again, it’s 120 minutes and if it stays like that it’s penalties and that would be really crazy if it goes all the way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool
The Independent

Jason McAteer ready for another top-level battle between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former defender Jason McAteer accepts there can be no room for error by Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.England’s two best teams meet at Wembley on Saturday just six days after their 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.McAteer admits one-off games were always the most nervous for him because there was so much to lose.“I always felt there were more nerves in a one-off game. It’s a one hit, it is this or nothing, you can’t rectify a mistake by doing something in the second leg,” he told the PA news agency.“My heart says Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Arsenal’s top-four hopes take another hit with defeat to Southampton

Arsenal’s faltering quest for Champions League qualification suffered another setback after they slipped to an uninspiring 1-0 Premier League loss at Southampton. Tottenham’s shock home defeat to Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed north London rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool turn their attention to RB Salzburg star that has been compared to Luka Modric as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options – Report

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic ahead of a potential move this summer – a player that has been compared to Real Madrid star and fellow Croatian Luka Modric. That’s according to German outlet Bild (via TEAMtalk), who claim that the 19-year-old is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man City 2-3 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

"Absolutely proud, incredible - I think the first half was one of the best we ever played. We did all the right stuff, we scored in the right moments, we played an incredible game in the first half, I really loved each second of it. "The second half started with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy