Nashville, TN

Loretta Lynn turns 90, Birthday Bash at Grand Ole Opry

By Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and original Honky Tonk Girl, Loretta Lynn, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, April 14th.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter is also an iconic Opry member and the Grand Ole Opry house has a special celebration lined up; the Opry debut of Twitty and Lynn.

25 movies shot in TN including Coal Miner’s Daughter
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT1vS_0f9Ca7SW00
    1st April 1972: American singers Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty performing at the fourth International Festival of Country Music, held at the Empire Pool, Wembley. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozENd_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Dell Bryant (L) and Frances Preston (R) presents the Icon Tribute award to Loretta Lynn at the 52nd Annual BMI Country Awards November 8, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNQw5_0f9Ca7SW00
    American country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn performs on stage, wearing a long dress, circa 1980. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPpFF_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 13: Loretta Lynn poses with her Cracker Barrels Country Legend Award at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Cracker Barrel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncs1V_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Tayla Lynn performs during the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2019 at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGKQ2_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Recording Artists Loretta Lynn and Sister Crystal Gayle at, Loretta Lynn: A Tribute To An American Country Music Icon at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 24, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rwss_0f9Ca7SW00
    NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Singer Loretta Lynn attends the 39th annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame awards dinner on June 19, 2008 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ly4lW_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Trace Adkins joins Loretta Lynn and performs during the celebration of Loretta Lynn’s 50th Opry Anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry on September 25, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XHBC_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 10: Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCacl_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Museum atmosphere during, Loretta Lynn: A Tribute To An American Country Music Icon at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 24, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJfop_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Loretta Lynn performs onstage at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SK1k6_0f9Ca7SW00
    WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Loretta Lynn (C) in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFeo9_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert of Pistol Annies, Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn and Lee Ann Womack perform the finale during the celebration of Loretta Lynn’s 50th Opry Anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry on September 25, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQgFi_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvOOy_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 04: Loretta Lynn and Family attend Loretta Lynn and Jack White Induction Into The Nashville Walk Of Fame on June 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rkFu_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 01: Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and Dennis Quaid perform onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOKs4_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: A statue of the legendary country artist Loretta Lynn is seen outside the Ryman Auditorium on October 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z83d_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Tayla Lynn, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUlgD_0f9Ca7SW00
    NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: A view of the Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GBBt_0f9Ca7SW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DyoV_0f9Ca7SW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tRdE_0f9Ca7SW00
    (Photo: Submitted)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMtFA_0f9Ca7SW00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaGSh_0f9Ca7SW00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJY0U_0f9Ca7SW00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi4WK_0f9Ca7SW00
    (Photo: WKRN)

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are the grandchildren of the famed duo of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. According to the Opry, they have taken to the road to honor their grandparents they fondly call “Memaw” and “Poppy.”

Lynn made her own Opry debut October 15, 1960. She was inducted as a member two years later.

Also featured Thursday night a performance by Lynn’s sister, Opry member Crystal Gale, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose.

Tickets for “Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday Celebration” can be found at this link . You can listen into the show by tuning to WSM Radio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

