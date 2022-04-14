Loretta Lynn turns 90, Birthday Bash at Grand Ole Opry

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are the grandchildren of the famed duo of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. According to the Opry, they have taken to the road to honor their grandparents they fondly call “Memaw” and “Poppy.”
Lynn made her own Opry debut October 15, 1960. She was inducted as a member two years later.
Also featured Thursday night a performance by Lynn’s sister, Opry member Crystal Gale, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose.
In his first statement since the death of his wife, Mary Jane, Hank Williams Jr. thanks fans and friends for their prayers. In his grief, on March 29, the country star and son of country legend Hank Williams Sr. expressed his appreciation for the public’s support. He also remarked that a scheduled show for April 1 would go on as planned.
Singer Sam Williams remembers his mother Mary Jane Thomas as a gentle spirit who smiled at every stranger she met. Thomas — who was married to Hank Williams Jr. for 30 years — died on Tuesday (March 22) at age 58. Sam Williams, 24, is one of two...
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is a mother who has memories of her daughter Cissie. She decided on Thursday to share a sweet message. It was Cissie’s birthday and she also shared a throwback photo. As you can tell from this tweet sent out, Loretta Lynn has some stories about her relationship with her daughter. Like all good parents do, of course. Still, this photo is a tender, sweet look at an earlier time when they were together.
Today, Dolly Parton is country music royalty. But 60 years ago, she was an just an aspiring singer performing in a parking lot. And for the first time, we’re getting a glimpse of what that looked like. Archivist Bradley Reeves recently appeared on WBIR in Knoxville to debut some...
She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter Audrey has 42 thousand followers on Instagram, and she doesn’t post that much, having only 96 posts to date, but she recently posted a photo of herself, and she looked just like her famous mother. Audrey got several responses, one being...
It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
Perhaps moms do know best. For Blake Shelton, his big break came with a song called "Austin," which he released in 2001. For Shelton's mom, Dorothy Shackleford, it was a Christmas song they wrote together called "Time for Me to Come Home." The song was a part of Shelton's Christmas...
Dolly Parton knows exactly which actress she’d like to play her if her life becomes a biopic. And if you’ve paid attention to Dolly, you probably know that she prefers a woman with a huge voice who grew up in Broken Arrow, Okla. That would be Kristin Chenoweth,...
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […]
The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
The 2022 CMT Music Awards, the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans, takes place tonight live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Music City. Kelsea Ballerini, who’s nominated for three awards, returned for the second consecutive time as...
Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
