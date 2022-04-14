Loretta Lynn turns 90, Birthday Bash at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and original Honky Tonk Girl, Loretta Lynn, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, April 14th.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter is also an iconic Opry member and the Grand Ole Opry house has a special celebration lined up; the Opry debut of Twitty and Lynn.

1st April 1972: American singers Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty performing at the fourth International Festival of Country Music, held at the Empire Pool, Wembley. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: Dell Bryant (L) and Frances Preston (R) presents the Icon Tribute award to Loretta Lynn at the 52nd Annual BMI Country Awards November 8, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

American country singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn performs on stage, wearing a long dress, circa 1980. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 13: Loretta Lynn poses with her Cracker Barrels Country Legend Award at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Cracker Barrel)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Tayla Lynn performs during the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2019 at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Recording Artists Loretta Lynn and Sister Crystal Gayle at, Loretta Lynn: A Tribute To An American Country Music Icon at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 24, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Singer Loretta Lynn attends the 39th annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame awards dinner on June 19, 2008 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Trace Adkins joins Loretta Lynn and performs during the celebration of Loretta Lynn’s 50th Opry Anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry on September 25, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 10: Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 24: Museum atmosphere during, Loretta Lynn: A Tribute To An American Country Music Icon at The Loretta Lynn Ranch on September 24, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 17: Loretta Lynn performs onstage at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Loretta Lynn (C) in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert of Pistol Annies, Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn and Lee Ann Womack perform the finale during the celebration of Loretta Lynn’s 50th Opry Anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry on September 25, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 04: Loretta Lynn and Family attend Loretta Lynn and Jack White Induction Into The Nashville Walk Of Fame on June 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 01: Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and Dennis Quaid perform onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 20: A statue of the legendary country artist Loretta Lynn is seen outside the Ryman Auditorium on October 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Tayla Lynn, Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn attend the 2019 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: A view of the Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)





Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are the grandchildren of the famed duo of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. According to the Opry, they have taken to the road to honor their grandparents they fondly call “Memaw” and “Poppy.”

Lynn made her own Opry debut October 15, 1960. She was inducted as a member two years later.

Also featured Thursday night a performance by Lynn’s sister, Opry member Crystal Gale, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose.

Tickets for “Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday Celebration” can be found at this link . You can listen into the show by tuning to WSM Radio.



