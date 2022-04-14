ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Marriott hotel has violations after 200 people got sick

 2 days ago

A Marriott hotel near the Pittsburgh airport is facing two violations after an inspection was done because 200 people became sick after a large event.

The Allegheny County Health Department released a report from April 5 and it showed that the inspector found cleaning and sanitization violations such as dirty silverware and mold on speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler and dead batteries were found in the soap dispenser at the dish machine.

The event that occurred was a burial shower. The family told KDKA that about 70 people were sick within 36 hours. Later that same day, a wedding was held and 80 of the 155 people reported being sick.

The hotel told the news outlet that they did a deep cleaning and contacted the health department last week.

Two days later, a reinspection report gave satisfactory marks for cleaning and sanitization.

