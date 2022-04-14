Student of the Week: Ella Powell

The Trail-Gazette congratulates Ella Powell for being named Student of the Week. Powell is a junior who participates in cheerleading. “I’m proud of getting into the cheerleading varsity team at Ponderosa High School (my old school),” Powell...
KIDS say the the funniest things. There's times when you want them to be completely honest with you, but sometimes their honesty can be a bit brutal. Parents already know to never ask their kids if they look fat or tired, they probably wont get the answer they want, but it turns out no one is safe from the wrath of an eight year old.
When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
Foothill Intermediate School was all a buzz last week as it kicked off its biennial College & Career Week. The program is unique to Foothill Intermediate and was created by the parent committee and school staff with the goal of giving students a head start in high school and beyond.
John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX.
He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry.
He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June.
John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him.
John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry.
Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.
A Michigan kindergarten student brought a tequila-based beverage to school and shared it with other children. According to NBC affiliate Local 4 News, a kindergarten student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan shared a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo with four other students. One of the students was the...
Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
Comments / 0