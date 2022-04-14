Varsity softball and baseball roundup: Emmaus girls outlast Parkland in a classic pitcher’s duel

Parkland's Shana Gugliandolo (24) and the Trojans battled Emmaus in a classic pitcher's duel on Wednesday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Two of the area’s best softball pitchers, Emmaus’ Danika Barthol and Parkland’s Ashlyn Hillanbrand, hooked up in a classic duel Wednesday at Parkland.

After seven scoreless innings, two errors helped the Green Hornets breakthrough for a pair of runs with Peyton Roselli getting an RBI double and Emmaus held on for a 2-0 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference win.

Barthol tossed a 5-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Hillanbrand allowed just three hits, walked five, and fanned six.

Jenna Piatkiewicz and Cassidy Sweeney had two hits apiece for Parkland, while Roselli had two hits for Emmaus.

The Green Hornets improved to 6-2, 5-1 EPC while the Trojans fell to 4-3, 4-2.

Liberty 7, Freedom 3

Ariana Castillo doubled twice and had three hits overall while knocking in three runs and Madison Noll had two hits and drove in three runs as the Hurricanes won their second straight game and improved to 3-7 overall. Miya Williams went the distance for Liberty, scattering five hits and striking out five.

Poc. Mt. West 16, Poc. Mt. East 6

Ryli Kifolo, Madelyne Stutz and Francesca DeLeo all had three hits and combined for 11 RBIs as the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-4. Two of DeLeo’s hits were doubles.

EPC BASEBALL

Bethlehem Catholic 12, Dieruff 1

In a game played at Coca-Cola Park, Eric Wert had two hits, scored two runs, and knocked in two and Chaise Albus had a two-run triple and two sacrifice flies as the Golden Hawks evened their league mark at 3-3 and improved to 3-4 overall. Caden Deegan worked six strong innings, allowing six hits, walking one, and striking out eight.

E.S. South 6, Pleasant Valley 5

Liam Huffman highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning with a game-tying two-run single and Ross Huffman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth won it. Liam Huffman was also the winning pitcher. Jerry Lambert had two doubles and two RBIs for the Cavaliers. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bears and was South’s second win in a row after seven straight losses to start the season.

Northampton 7, Freedom 4

Logan Higgins tripled and scored two runs while Nate DaRoja knocked in a pair of runs as the Konkrete Kids won for the fourth time in their last five games and improved to 4-4 overall. Evan Hughes and Merced combined for 12 strikeouts while allowing eight hits including two each to Kyle Kullman and Colin Lutz.

COLONIAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Palisades 5, Salisbury 0

Mike Wallbillich and Kyle McGrath combined on a 9-hit shutout, striking out 11 and McGrath doubled and scored twice as the Pirates won their seventh straight game. Tommy Lovelidge, Tim Schware and Lucas Graver had two hits apiece for the Falcons, who fell to 4-2.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .